Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 52,516 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,484 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,516 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Apache worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 150,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.89. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

