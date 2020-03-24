Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,928 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,722,000 after acquiring an additional 72,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.47.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $144.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

