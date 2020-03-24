Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,473 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $13,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $7,785,000. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 13.3% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3,078.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $465.11.

Shares of SHOP opened at $375.39 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $190.38 and a twelve month high of $593.89. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

