Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 238,347 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 255.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,347 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $14,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $195,950.00. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 and sold 55,801 shares worth $2,463,065. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

