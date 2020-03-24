Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 38,494 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,494 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Pembina Pipeline worth $11,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBA. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.59%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

