Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 38,951 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $13,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.30.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.48%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

