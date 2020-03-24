Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,922 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Alleghany worth $13,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,417 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,113,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,191,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y opened at $452.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $847.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $700.65 and its 200 day moving average is $764.57.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.35) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on Y shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.00.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

