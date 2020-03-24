Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 258,902 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Brinker International worth $14,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EAT. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EAT. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. OTR Global raised Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brinker International from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

Brinker International stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts acquired 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $153,237.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,320.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $272,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

