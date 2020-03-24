Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Advance Auto Parts worth $14,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.55. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $182.56. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

