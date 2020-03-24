Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 33,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of LKQ worth $12,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in LKQ by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

