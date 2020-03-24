Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,808 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of HB Fuller worth $14,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in HB Fuller by 167.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in HB Fuller by 49.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in HB Fuller by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after buying an additional 83,223 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in HB Fuller by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in HB Fuller by 38.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 30,347 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUL opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. HB Fuller Co has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HB Fuller Co will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $748,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

