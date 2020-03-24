Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $11.71 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

LMT stock opened at $276.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $389.30 and a 200-day moving average of $391.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

