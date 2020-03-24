Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.23 Million Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 344.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,812 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Roku worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Roku by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 737,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,762,000 after acquiring an additional 448,310 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,464,000 after acquiring an additional 386,250 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 562,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,264,000 after acquiring an additional 380,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total transaction of $3,406,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,016 shares of company stock worth $28,383,042. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.43.

ROKU stock opened at $89.46 on Tuesday. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -172.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day moving average is $128.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

