Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.49 Million Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 205.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 268,693 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $12,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 82,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Compass Point lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.24%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

