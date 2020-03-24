Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.82 Million Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 137,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 81,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $109.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.91.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

