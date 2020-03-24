Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.84 Million Stock Holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,360 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Servicemaster Global worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Servicemaster Global by 112.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 53,645 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Servicemaster Global by 174.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Servicemaster Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,270,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Servicemaster Global by 7.4% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SERV. ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

In related news, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah H. Caplan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $64,180.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SERV stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

