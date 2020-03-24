Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $13.29 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 234,027 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of CF Industries worth $13,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,676 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,131,000 after acquiring an additional 769,471 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,793,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 289,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 960.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 306,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 277,721 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on CF Industries from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.