Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $13.74 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,301 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Medical Properties Trust worth $13,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 55,283 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 117,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,328 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.62. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

