Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $14.30 Million Stock Position in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,441 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Ternium worth $14,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

TX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

NYSE:TX opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.84. Ternium SA has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Ternium had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium SA will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.