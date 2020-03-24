Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $14.53 Million Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of SSR Mining worth $14,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSRM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,159,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after acquiring an additional 649,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,904,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,721,000 after acquiring an additional 180,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,705,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,112,000 after acquiring an additional 78,752 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 621.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,408,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,877 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SSRM. BidaskClub cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of SSRM opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. SSR Mining Inc has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.