Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $14.73 Million Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 905,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,786 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $14,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 68,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.75%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 73.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

