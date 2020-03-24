Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $14.76 Million Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 246,724 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Huntsman worth $14,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUN. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,192,000 after buying an additional 1,362,356 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Huntsman by 162.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,317 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,575,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 480,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,588,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,385,000 after purchasing an additional 471,114 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntsman news, CEO Anthony P. Hankins acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,257,721.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean Douglas acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,332.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUN opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.02.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

