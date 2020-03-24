Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,816 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $11,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 496,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 1,569.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 200,204 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 295,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 175,297 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 602,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 163,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 16.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,111,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,945,000 after purchasing an additional 155,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Southern Copper Corp has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCCO. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Itau Unibanco downgraded Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

