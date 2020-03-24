Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

VNO stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.