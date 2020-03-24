Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,282 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of FOX worth $12,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of FOX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of FOX by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 116,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of FOX by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 166,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 45,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion and a PE ratio of 6.93.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

