Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $13.33 Million in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,309 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,329,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of TopBuild at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.38.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.23. TopBuild Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $125.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

