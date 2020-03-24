Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 170,391 Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 170,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,363,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Applied Industrial Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,950,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 998.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 286,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 154,994 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,341,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,507,000 after acquiring an additional 100,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIT opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $70.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

