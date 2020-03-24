Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Atlassian worth $13,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Atlassian by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Atlassian by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $1,293,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Atlassian by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $128.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.71, a PEG ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.10. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $156.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

