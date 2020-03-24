Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,336 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP worth $13,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,981,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,177,000 after purchasing an additional 224,900 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1,071.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 14,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 4th quarter worth about $9,724,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

