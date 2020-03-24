Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Gardner Denver worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gardner Denver by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,336,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,780 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Gardner Denver by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,459,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,614,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Gardner Denver by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,373,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,274,000 after purchasing an additional 477,040 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Gardner Denver by 40.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,222,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gardner Denver by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after purchasing an additional 26,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDI stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.39.

GDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

