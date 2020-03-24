Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,239 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,239 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Assured Guaranty worth $12,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 6,930 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 525,492 shares in the company, valued at $15,764,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco L. Borges bought 10,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 245,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,791.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 56,721 shares of company stock worth $1,468,705. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.30 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

