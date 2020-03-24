Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 888,633 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 888,633 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Juniper Networks worth $13,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,791 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,510,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,601,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,236,000 after acquiring an additional 648,860 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,399,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after acquiring an additional 573,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Juniper Networks from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

JNPR stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

