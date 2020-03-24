Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 57,238 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Itron worth $13,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Itron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,930,000 after buying an additional 30,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after buying an additional 392,671 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Itron by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,082,000 after buying an additional 68,631 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Itron by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 494,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,527,000 after buying an additional 64,823 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Itron by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,430,000 after buying an additional 69,227 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.99. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

