Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,138 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $12,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $249,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

