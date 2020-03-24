Analysts Anticipate Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.55 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In related news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $129,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,783,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,146,421.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,900,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 10.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 105.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 82,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32,275 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 542.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $719.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.