Analysts Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) to report sales of $71.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.90 million to $72.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $63.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $281.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.25 million to $282.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $317.76 million, with estimates ranging from $315.35 million to $321.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSII. BidaskClub downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 10,822.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,240,000 after acquiring an additional 535,085 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,398,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,528,000 after acquiring an additional 470,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth $15,700,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth $9,999,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,692,000 after acquiring an additional 204,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -143.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

