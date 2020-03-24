Analysts Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. e.l.f. Beauty also reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. 1,066,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $436.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -937.06 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 59,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $1,185,184.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $142,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $5,814,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $578,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.