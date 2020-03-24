Analysts Anticipate Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Brokerages expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Euronav reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 911.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.27 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 12.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EURN. ValuEngine raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE EURN opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.02. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 1,015.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 496,046 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Euronav by 3,562.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 356,230 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

