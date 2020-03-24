Analysts Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Post $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. First Financial Northwest reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Richard M. Riccobono purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,099.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2,387.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFNW traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 19,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $90.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.26. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $17.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

