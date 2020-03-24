Analysts Anticipate Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Herc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.12). Herc posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

HRI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Herc has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $395.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Herc by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

