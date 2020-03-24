Analysts Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 41,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,546,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 394,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 58,710 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 331,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 74,285 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 315,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $487.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $28.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

