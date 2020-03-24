Analysts Anticipate Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Lonestar Resources US posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 181.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lonestar Resources US.

LONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lonestar Resources US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LONE. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lonestar Resources US by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 241,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LONE opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $12.48 million, a PE ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.07. Lonestar Resources US has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.68.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

