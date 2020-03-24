Analysts Anticipate Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.41). Noble posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Noble.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $454.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.53 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 53.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial cut Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut Noble from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of NE opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.48. Noble has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Noble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Noble by 506.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33,428 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Noble in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Noble by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 81,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Noble in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

