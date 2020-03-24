Analysts Anticipate Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) will post sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. Owens-Illinois reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full-year sales of $6.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 45.16%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Owens-Illinois’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

OI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Owens-Illinois has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Markel Corp purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 2,544.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,614,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,405 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens-Illinois stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Owens-Illinois has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $884.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

