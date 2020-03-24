Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. Provident Financial reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,800%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $10.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Provident Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $107.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 699.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

