Analysts Anticipate Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) to Post $1.03 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) will announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Triton International’s earnings. Triton International posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Triton International will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Triton International.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). Triton International had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triton International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NYSE:TRTN traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.30. 27,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97. Triton International has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

In other Triton International news, Director Claude Germain acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,466.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,233,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Triton International in the fourth quarter worth $30,292,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 2,471.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 197,690 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Triton International by 449.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 158,801 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Triton International by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 95,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

