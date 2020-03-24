Analysts Expect Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is $0.52. Adient posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ADNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Adient in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $99,996.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,432.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerome J. Dorlack bought 2,700 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $35,397.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,986.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,923 shares of company stock valued at $140,419 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 629.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Adient by 92.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADNT traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.57. 3,483,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,867. Adient has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $807.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.67.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

