Analysts Expect Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Bank Of Princeton reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Bank Of Princeton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

BPRN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,843. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. Bank Of Princeton has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

