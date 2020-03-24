Analysts Expect Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.07). Camping World reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $964.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWH. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of CWH stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,472,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,322. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83. Camping World has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $507.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.94.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -49.23%.

In other news, insider Marcus Lemonis bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $537,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,592.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Brent L. Moody bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 278,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,208.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,390 over the last ninety days. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 234,505 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,508,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

