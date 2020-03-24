Analysts Expect Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.55. Catalent posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 62,033 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 48,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CTLT opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.77. Catalent has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.80.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.